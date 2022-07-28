Wall Street Praises Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc. (WH) After Recent Earnings Report

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:WH) went up by 0.07% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $93.86. The company’s stock price has collected -0.83% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 07/29/21 that Hotels’ Earnings Show Things Are Getting Better

Is It Worth Investing in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE :WH) Right Now?

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:WH) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 19.93 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for WH is at 1.52. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 7 analysts out of 10 who provided ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $90.06, which is $24.02 above the current price. WH currently public float of 90.80M and currently shorts hold a 2.34% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of WH was 773.69K shares.

WH’s Market Performance

WH stocks went down by -0.83% for the week, with a monthly jump of 1.52% and a quarterly performance of -20.72%, while its annual performance rate touched -2.09%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.12% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.01% for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 3.22% for WH stocks with a simple moving average of -14.70% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WH stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for WH by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for WH in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $77 based on the research report published on June 29th of the current year 2022.

Loop Capital, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see WH reach a price target of $99. The rating they have provided for WH stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on December 02nd, 2021.

Loop Capital gave a rating of “Buy” to WH, setting the target price at $99 in the report published on October 06th of the previous year.

WH Trading at -3.13% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.18% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.01%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.12%, as shares surge +2.68% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.42% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WH fell by -0.83%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -16.97% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $67.22. In addition, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc. saw -22.71% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WH starting from Cash Paul F, who sale 30,331 shares at the price of $79.94 back on Jun 01. After this action, Cash Paul F now owns 11,680 shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc., valued at $2,424,660 using the latest closing price.

Rossi Nicola, the Chief Accounting Officer of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc., sale 16,873 shares at $89.65 during a trade that took place back on Dec 29, which means that Rossi Nicola is holding 1,972 shares at $1,512,664 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+29.07 for the present operating margin

+36.29 for the gross margin

The net margin for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc. stands at +15.59. Equity return is now at value 29.40, with 7.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.80.