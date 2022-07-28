Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | Ameriprise Financial Inc. (AMP)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. (NYSE:AMP) went up by 6.18% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $332.37. The company’s stock price has collected 5.99% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Ameriprise Financial Inc. (NYSE :AMP) Right Now?

Ameriprise Financial Inc. (NYSE:AMP) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 9.85 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for AMP is at 1.48. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 8 analysts out of 14 who provided ratings for Ameriprise Financial Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $289.80, which is $28.48 above the current price. AMP currently public float of 109.63M and currently shorts hold a 0.84% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AMP was 648.76K shares.

AMP’s Market Performance

AMP stocks went up by 5.99% for the week, with a monthly jump of 3.76% and a quarterly performance of -3.04%, while its annual performance rate touched 2.79%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.78% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.79% for Ameriprise Financial Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 8.33% for AMP stocks with a simple moving average of -9.92% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AMP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AMP stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for AMP by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for AMP in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $270 based on the research report published on June 24th of the current year 2022.

Piper Sandler, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AMP reach a price target of $310, previously predicting the price at $325. The rating they have provided for AMP stocks is “Underweight” according to the report published on April 06th, 2022.

Piper Sandler gave a rating of “Neutral” to AMP, setting the target price at $325 in the report published on March 01st of the current year.

AMP Trading at 2.66% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AMP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.82% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.79%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.78%, as shares surge +5.23% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.95% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AMP rose by +5.99%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -8.09% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $237.43. In addition, Ameriprise Financial Inc. saw -14.96% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AMP starting from Berman Walter Stanley, who sale 8,711 shares at the price of $312.01 back on Mar 28. After this action, Berman Walter Stanley now owns 10,751 shares of Ameriprise Financial Inc., valued at $2,717,958 using the latest closing price.

CRACCHIOLO JAMES M, the CHAIRMAN AND CEO of Ameriprise Financial Inc., sale 56,622 shares at $314.16 during a trade that took place back on Mar 25, which means that CRACCHIOLO JAMES M is holding 160,597 shares at $17,788,523 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AMP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+26.11 for the present operating margin

+57.49 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ameriprise Financial Inc. stands at +19.88. Equity return is now at value 55.80, with 1.80 for asset returns.