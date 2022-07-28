RealNetworks Inc. (RNWK) Just Got Our Attention

RealNetworks Inc. (NASDAQ:RNWK) went up by 15.56% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $2.05. The company’s stock price has collected -0.12% of loss in the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported on 04/12/21 that Business unusual: wearable tech, touchless surfaces and office ‘mud rooms’

Is It Worth Investing in RealNetworks Inc. (NASDAQ :RNWK) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for RNWK is at 1.33. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for RealNetworks Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $3.00, which is $2.33 above the current price. RNWK currently public float of 30.07M and currently shorts hold a 0.34% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of RNWK was 225.18K shares.

RNWK’s Market Performance

RNWK stocks went down by -0.12% for the week, with a monthly drop of -4.04% and a quarterly performance of 14.52%, while its annual performance rate touched -67.61%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.24% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.34% for RealNetworks Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 14.47% for RNWK stocks with a simple moving average of -18.96% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RNWK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RNWK stocks, with Lake Street repeating the rating for RNWK by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for RNWK in the upcoming period, according to Lake Street is $6 based on the research report published on May 10th of the previous year 2021.

Brigantine, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RNWK reach a price target of $12.50, previously predicting the price at $8.50. The rating they have provided for RNWK stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on February 13th, 2012.

Brigantine gave a rating of “Hold” to RNWK, setting the target price at $8.50 in the report published on November 04th of the previous year.

RNWK Trading at 10.69% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RNWK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -67.32% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.34%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.24%, as shares surge +7.88% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +19.01% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RNWK rose by +12.01%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -56.17% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.5878. In addition, RealNetworks Inc. saw -40.84% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RNWK starting from Caldwell Mill Opportunity Fund, who purchase 90,906 shares at the price of $0.63 back on Jun 01. After this action, Caldwell Mill Opportunity Fund now owns 2,593,688 shares of RealNetworks Inc., valued at $57,271 using the latest closing price.

SATTERFIELD THOMAS A JR, the 10% Owner of RealNetworks Inc., purchase 90,906 shares at $0.63 during a trade that took place back on Jun 01, which means that SATTERFIELD THOMAS A JR is holding 2,593,688 shares at $57,271 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RNWK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-32.28 for the present operating margin

+76.36 for the gross margin

The net margin for RealNetworks Inc. stands at -36.52. Equity return is now at value -35.00, with -23.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.25.