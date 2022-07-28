Petros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PTPI) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Petros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PTPI) went up by 230.44% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $5.20. The company’s stock price has collected -15.02% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Petros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ :PTPI) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for Petros Pharmaceuticals Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

PTPI currently public float of 14.47M and currently shorts hold a 0.15% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PTPI was 235.26K shares.

PTPI’s Market Performance

PTPI stocks went down by -15.02% for the week, with a monthly drop of -2.77% and a quarterly performance of -30.18%, while its annual performance rate touched -73.73%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 9.50% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.44% for Petros Pharmaceuticals Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 211.55% for PTPI stocks with a simple moving average of 63.88% for the last 200 days.

PTPI Trading at 214.94% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PTPI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -49.42% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.44%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.50%, as shares surge +210.06% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +175.79% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PTPI rose by +174.92%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +61.03% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.9329. In addition, Petros Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw -76.10% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PTPI starting from SHULMAN JOHN D, who purchase 145,773 shares at the price of $3.43 back on Dec 22. After this action, SHULMAN JOHN D now owns 5,703,544 shares of Petros Pharmaceuticals Inc., valued at $500,001 using the latest closing price.

SHULMAN JOHN D, the Director of Petros Pharmaceuticals Inc., purchase 500,000 shares at $3.00 during a trade that took place back on Nov 29, which means that SHULMAN JOHN D is holding 5,557,771 shares at $1,500,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PTPI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-231.05 for the present operating margin

-8.53 for the gross margin

The net margin for Petros Pharmaceuticals Inc. stands at -115.05.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.99.