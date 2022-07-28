Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. (ODFL) Upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) went up by 0.14% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $373.58. The company’s stock price has collected -1.14% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 11/06/20 that Today’s Logistics Report: Rebound on Wheels; Reviving Auto Supply Chains; Alibaba Eyes Payments

Is It Worth Investing in Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. (NASDAQ :ODFL) Right Now?

Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 27.93 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for ODFL is at 1.01. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 22 who provided ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 14 rated it as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $289.61, which is $18.41 above the current price. ODFL currently public float of 99.21M and currently shorts hold a 3.99% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ODFL was 928.65K shares.

ODFL’s Market Performance

ODFL stocks went down by -1.14% for the week, with a monthly jump of 5.16% and a quarterly performance of 0.50%, while its annual performance rate touched 5.48%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.19% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.43% for Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 3.21% for ODFL stocks with a simple moving average of -9.20% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ODFL

Credit Suisse, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ODFL reach a price target of $282. The rating they have provided for ODFL stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on June 28th, 2022.

Wells Fargo gave a rating of “Overweight” to ODFL, setting the target price at $300 in the report published on June 27th of the current year.

ODFL Trading at 6.27% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ODFL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.79% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.43%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.19%, as shares surge +9.08% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.13% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ODFL fell by -1.14%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -4.93% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $266.12. In addition, Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. saw -23.69% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ODFL starting from CONGDON DAVID S, who sale 25,525 shares at the price of $351.82 back on Nov 19. After this action, CONGDON DAVID S now owns 816,939 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line Inc., valued at $8,980,208 using the latest closing price.

CONGDON DAVID S, the Executive Chairman of Old Dominion Freight Line Inc., sale 17,000 shares at $353.66 during a trade that took place back on Nov 18, which means that CONGDON DAVID S is holding 842,464 shares at $6,012,177 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ODFL

Equity return is now at value 32.40, with 24.30 for asset returns.