Meridian Bioscience Inc. (VIVO) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Meridian Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) went down by -0.77% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $34.38. The company’s stock price has collected 0.50% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Meridian Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 22.81 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for VIVO is at 0.29. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 3 who provided ratings for Meridian Bioscience Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $48.00, which is $1.74 above the current price. VIVO currently public float of 43.05M and currently shorts hold a 6.58% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of VIVO was 751.67K shares.

VIVO’s Market Performance

VIVO stocks went up by 0.50% for the week, with a monthly jump of 1.80% and a quarterly performance of 29.04%, while its annual performance rate touched 64.17%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.08% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.73% for Meridian Bioscience Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.06% for VIVO stocks with a simple moving average of 33.39% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VIVO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VIVO stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for VIVO by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for VIVO in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $24 based on the research report published on August 11th of the previous year 2020.

H.C. Wainwright, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see VIVO reach a price target of $34. The rating they have provided for VIVO stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on July 27th, 2020.

VIVO Trading at 10.14% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VIVO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.15% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.73%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.08%, as shares surge +5.91% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +30.77% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VIVO rose by +0.50%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +72.24% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $32.37. In addition, Meridian Bioscience Inc. saw 58.14% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VIVO starting from Kenny John P., who sale 61,437 shares at the price of $30.39 back on Jun 27. After this action, Kenny John P. now owns 265,131 shares of Meridian Bioscience Inc., valued at $1,866,788 using the latest closing price.

Kenny John P., the Chief Executive Officer of Meridian Bioscience Inc., sale 13,559 shares at $30.00 during a trade that took place back on Jun 24, which means that Kenny John P. is holding 265,131 shares at $406,836 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VIVO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+29.98 for the present operating margin

+63.27 for the gross margin

The net margin for Meridian Bioscience Inc. stands at +22.46. The total capital return value is set at 26.58, while invested capital returns managed to touch 20.13. Equity return is now at value 18.20, with 13.70 for asset returns.

Based on Meridian Bioscience Inc. (VIVO), the company’s capital structure generated 18.28 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 15.45. Total debt to assets is 14.66, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 18.28. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 15.45.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.26, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.07. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.09.