Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for Vimeo Inc. (VMEO)?

Vimeo Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO) went up by 1.40% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $47.50. The company’s stock price has collected -8.81% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 02/10/22 that Vimeo Stock Plunges on Weak Growth Outlook. But This Analyst Sees ‘Green Shoots.’

Is It Worth Investing in Vimeo Inc. (NASDAQ :VMEO) Right Now?

The average price from analysts is $13.33, which is $8.6 above the current price. VMEO currently public float of 149.38M and currently shorts hold a 4.09% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of VMEO was 2.20M shares.

VMEO’s Market Performance

VMEO stocks went down by -8.81% for the week, with a monthly drop of -16.43% and a quarterly performance of -43.63%, while its annual performance rate touched -87.08%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.81% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.86% for Vimeo Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -5.65% for VMEO stocks with a simple moving average of -60.08% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VMEO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VMEO stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for VMEO by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for VMEO in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $10 based on the research report published on May 06th of the current year 2022.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see VMEO reach a price target of $21, previously predicting the price at $30. The rating they have provided for VMEO stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on December 15th, 2021.

Cowen gave a rating of “Market Perform” to VMEO, setting the target price at $30 in the report published on November 05th of the previous year.

VMEO Trading at -19.58% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VMEO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -87.79% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.86%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.81%, as shares sank -13.04% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -34.02% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VMEO fell by -8.81%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -78.60% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.10. In addition, Vimeo Inc. saw -67.71% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for VMEO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-15.58 for the present operating margin

+72.09 for the gross margin

The net margin for Vimeo Inc. stands at -13.47. Equity return is now at value -22.20, with -13.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.42.