Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for Coursera Inc. (COUR)?

Coursera Inc. (NYSE:COUR) went down by -25.83% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $43.78. The company’s stock price has collected -5.85% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 08/03/21 that Coursera Stock Rallies on Beat-and-Raise Earnings

Is It Worth Investing in Coursera Inc. (NYSE :COUR) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 12 analysts out of 15 who provided ratings for Coursera Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $24.43, which is $18.01 above the current price. COUR currently public float of 132.49M and currently shorts hold a 3.75% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of COUR was 1.07M shares.

COUR’s Market Performance

COUR stocks went down by -5.85% for the week, with a monthly jump of 6.69% and a quarterly performance of -19.39%, while its annual performance rate touched -57.22%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.85% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.74% for Coursera Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -23.62% for COUR stocks with a simple moving average of -45.44% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of COUR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for COUR stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for COUR by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for COUR in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $14 based on the research report published on July 28th of the current year 2022.

Goldman gave a rating of “Neutral” to COUR, setting the target price at $14 in the report published on July 28th of the current year.

COUR Trading at -24.00% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought COUR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -72.45% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.74%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.85%, as shares sank -19.68% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -21.69% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, COUR fell by -31.96%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -61.04% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.64. In addition, Coursera Inc. saw -33.47% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at COUR starting from Ng Andrew Y., who sale 40,000 shares at the price of $16.53 back on Jul 19. After this action, Ng Andrew Y. now owns 7,410,398 shares of Coursera Inc., valued at $661,024 using the latest closing price.

Goli Shravan, the See Remarks of Coursera Inc., sale 34,100 shares at $15.78 during a trade that took place back on Jul 07, which means that Goli Shravan is holding 257,033 shares at $537,951 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for COUR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-34.45 for the present operating margin

+60.07 for the gross margin

The net margin for Coursera Inc. stands at -34.97. Equity return is now at value -22.10, with -17.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.34.