Is Mister Car Wash Inc. (MCW) a Keeper?

Mister Car Wash Inc. (NYSE:MCW) went up by 2.63% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $22.85. The company’s stock price has collected -6.75% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Mister Car Wash Inc. (NYSE :MCW) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 7 analysts out of 10 who provided ratings for Mister Car Wash Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $16.56, which is $5.56 above the current price. MCW currently public float of 298.40M and currently shorts hold a 4.83% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of MCW was 1.20M shares.

MCW’s Market Performance

MCW stocks went down by -6.75% for the week, with a monthly drop of -0.35% and a quarterly performance of -20.10%, while its annual performance rate touched -46.30%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.70% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.41% for Mister Car Wash Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -1.12% for MCW stocks with a simple moving average of -26.23% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MCW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MCW stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for MCW by listing it as a “Sell.” The predicted price for MCW in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $10 based on the research report published on June 27th of the current year 2022.

Stifel gave a rating of “Buy” to MCW, setting the target price at $20 in the report published on March 11th of the current year.

MCW Trading at -2.51% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MCW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -50.42% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.41%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.70%, as shares surge +1.16% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading unchanged at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MCW fell by -6.75%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -37.26% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.47. In addition, Mister Car Wash Inc. saw -37.78% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MCW starting from Lindsay Casey Penn, who sale 1,597 shares at the price of $11.47 back on Jun 28. After this action, Lindsay Casey Penn now owns 18,403 shares of Mister Car Wash Inc., valued at $18,318 using the latest closing price.

Lai John Lo-minn, the Chief Executive Officer of Mister Car Wash Inc., sale 34,215 shares at $11.47 during a trade that took place back on Jun 28, which means that Lai John Lo-minn is holding 2,838,168 shares at $392,446 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MCW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-3.34 for the present operating margin

+53.62 for the gross margin

The net margin for Mister Car Wash Inc. stands at -2.91. Equity return is now at value -1.80, with -0.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.45.