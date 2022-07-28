Is Baidu Inc. (BIDU) a Keeper?

Baidu Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) went up by 2.06% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $182.60. The company’s stock price has collected 0.13% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 04/11/22 that China Approves First Videogame Licenses Since July. Bilibili and Chinese Videogame Stocks Rally.

Is It Worth Investing in Baidu Inc. (NASDAQ :BIDU) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for BIDU is at 0.76.

BIDU currently public float of 273.86M and currently shorts hold a 2.62% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BIDU was 3.05M shares.

BIDU’s Market Performance

BIDU stocks went up by 0.13% for the week, with a monthly drop of -9.17% and a quarterly performance of 25.98%, while its annual performance rate touched -10.66%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.54% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.58% for Baidu Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -3.34% for BIDU stocks with a simple moving average of -3.58% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BIDU

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BIDU stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for BIDU by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for BIDU in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $125 based on the research report published on May 16th of the current year 2022.

Bernstein, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BIDU reach a price target of $138. The rating they have provided for BIDU stocks is “Mkt Perform” according to the report published on May 05th, 2022.

Goldman gave a rating of “Buy” to BIDU, setting the target price at $240 in the report published on April 11th of the current year.

BIDU Trading at 0.37% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BIDU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.78% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.58%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.54%, as shares sank -8.31% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +20.58% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BIDU rose by +0.13%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -13.01% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $145.25. In addition, Baidu Inc. saw -5.23% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for BIDU

Equity return is now at value -7.70, with -4.40 for asset returns.