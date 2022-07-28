Is a Correction Looming Ahead for CF Industries Holdings Inc. (CF)

CF Industries Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CF) went up by 4.68% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $113.49. The company’s stock price has collected 10.56% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in CF Industries Holdings Inc. (NYSE :CF) Right Now?

CF Industries Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CF) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 12.21 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for CF is at 1.03. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 20 who provided ratings for CF Industries Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 13 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $106.72, which is $12.69 above the current price. CF currently public float of 207.76M and currently shorts hold a 3.16% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CF was 3.33M shares.

CF’s Market Performance

CF stocks went up by 10.56% for the week, with a monthly jump of 9.00% and a quarterly performance of -0.39%, while its annual performance rate touched 99.77%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.31% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.41% for CF Industries Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 10.52% for CF stocks with a simple moving average of 16.93% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CF

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CF stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for CF by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for CF in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $73 based on the research report published on July 14th of the current year 2022.

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CF reach a price target of $99, previously predicting the price at $123. The rating they have provided for CF stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on June 17th, 2022.

Barclays gave a rating of “Equal Weight” to CF, setting the target price at $103 in the report published on June 01st of the current year.

CF Trading at 4.13% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.61% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.41%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.31%, as shares surge +7.75% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.89% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CF rose by +10.56%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +54.98% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $85.96. In addition, CF Industries Holdings Inc. saw 33.70% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CF starting from Hoker Richard A, who sale 6,684 shares at the price of $94.90 back on Jun 06. After this action, Hoker Richard A now owns 45,243 shares of CF Industries Holdings Inc., valued at $634,344 using the latest closing price.

Barnard Douglas C, the Sr. VP, Gen. Counsel & Sec of CF Industries Holdings Inc., sale 32,155 shares at $101.18 during a trade that took place back on May 31, which means that Barnard Douglas C is holding 25,302 shares at $3,253,395 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CF

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+32.70 for the present operating margin

+36.11 for the gross margin

The net margin for CF Industries Holdings Inc. stands at +14.03. Equity return is now at value 49.30, with 13.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.81.