Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Exact Sciences Corporation (EXAS)

Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) went up by 2.64% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $117.25. The company’s stock price has collected -3.54% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 05/04/21 that Shares of Cancer Researchers Exact Sciences and Invitae Are Sliding. Here’s Why.

Is It Worth Investing in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ :EXAS) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for EXAS is at 1.35. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 13 analysts out of 19 who provided ratings for Exact Sciences Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 3 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $84.00, which is $37.7 above the current price. EXAS currently public float of 174.37M and currently shorts hold a 6.16% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of EXAS was 2.23M shares.

EXAS’s Market Performance

EXAS stocks went down by -3.54% for the week, with a monthly jump of 4.99% and a quarterly performance of -21.03%, while its annual performance rate touched -58.64%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.19% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.64% for Exact Sciences Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 3.11% for EXAS stocks with a simple moving average of -32.91% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EXAS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EXAS stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for EXAS by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for EXAS in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $50 based on the research report published on June 03rd of the current year 2022.

Raymond James, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see EXAS reach a price target of $130, previously predicting the price at $160. The rating they have provided for EXAS stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on November 03rd, 2021.

Stifel gave a rating of “Buy” to EXAS, setting the target price at $145 in the report published on July 29th of the previous year.

EXAS Trading at 1.18% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EXAS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -60.51% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.64%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.19%, as shares surge +12.62% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.46% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EXAS fell by -3.54%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -50.58% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $45.16. In addition, Exact Sciences Corporation saw -40.51% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EXAS starting from Conroy Kevin T, who sale 7 shares at the price of $40.75 back on Jul 01. After this action, Conroy Kevin T now owns 1,167,927 shares of Exact Sciences Corporation, valued at $285 using the latest closing price.

Zanotti Katherine S, the Director of Exact Sciences Corporation, sale 1,086 shares at $40.13 during a trade that took place back on Jun 30, which means that Zanotti Katherine S is holding 60,318 shares at $43,581 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EXAS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-41.27 for the present operating margin

+68.66 for the gross margin

The net margin for Exact Sciences Corporation stands at -33.71. Equity return is now at value -21.80, with -11.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.76.