Here’s Our Rant About Resolute Forest Products Inc. (RFP)

Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP) went up by 0.45% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $20.71. The company’s stock price has collected -0.44% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE :RFP) Right Now?

Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 3.75 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for RFP is at 3.04. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 3 who provided ratings for Resolute Forest Products Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $22.80, which is $2.61 above the current price. RFP currently public float of 75.96M and currently shorts hold a 6.06% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of RFP was 1.57M shares.

RFP’s Market Performance

RFP stocks went down by -0.44% for the week, with a monthly jump of 63.09% and a quarterly performance of 49.11%, while its annual performance rate touched 77.73%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 0.69% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.50% for Resolute Forest Products Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 10.23% for RFP stocks with a simple moving average of 45.96% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RFP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RFP stocks, with TD Securities repeating the rating for RFP by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for RFP in the upcoming period, according to TD Securities is $16 based on the research report published on June 23rd of the current year 2022.

CIBC, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RFP reach a price target of $19, previously predicting the price at $14. The rating they have provided for RFP stocks is “Sector Outperform” according to the report published on January 10th, 2022.

CIBC gave a rating of “Neutral” to RFP, setting the target price at $15 in the report published on October 21st of the previous year.

RFP Trading at 27.27% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RFP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.51% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.50%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.69%, as shares surge +68.11% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +37.72% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RFP fell by -0.44%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +55.79% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $18.73. In addition, Resolute Forest Products Inc. saw 32.22% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RFP starting from LAFAVE JOHN, who sale 10,340 shares at the price of $14.04 back on Mar 16. After this action, LAFAVE JOHN now owns 159,839 shares of Resolute Forest Products Inc., valued at $145,174 using the latest closing price.

Ouellet Daniel, the SVP Human Resources of Resolute Forest Products Inc., sale 316 shares at $13.65 during a trade that took place back on Mar 16, which means that Ouellet Daniel is holding 109,074 shares at $4,313 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RFP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+19.87 for the present operating margin

+33.90 for the gross margin

The net margin for Resolute Forest Products Inc. stands at +8.38. Equity return is now at value 28.10, with 11.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.29.