Duke Realty Corporation (DRE): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE) went down by -0.15% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $66.22. The company’s stock price has collected 2.47% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 06/13/22 that Prologis to Buy Duke Realty in $26 Billion Deal, Including Debt

Is It Worth Investing in Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE :DRE) Right Now?

Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 22.41 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for DRE is at 0.68. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 14 who provided ratings for Duke Realty Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 7 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $62.82, which is $2.77 above the current price. Today, the average trading volume of DRE was 3.49M shares.

DRE’s Market Performance

DRE stocks went up by 2.47% for the week, with a monthly jump of 6.93% and a quarterly performance of 2.39%, while its annual performance rate touched 17.10%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.83% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.57% for Duke Realty Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 4.71% for DRE stocks with a simple moving average of 5.99% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DRE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DRE stocks, with Robert W. Baird repeating the rating for DRE by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for DRE in the upcoming period, according to Robert W. Baird is $74 based on the research report published on July 15th of the current year 2022.

BMO Capital Markets, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DRE reach a price target of $65, previously predicting the price at $68. The rating they have provided for DRE stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on May 16th, 2022.

Truist gave a rating of “Buy” to DRE, setting the target price at $63 in the report published on February 03rd of the current year.

DRE Trading at 10.14% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DRE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.30% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.57%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.83%, as shares surge +8.02% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.01% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DRE rose by +2.47%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +19.17% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $57.58. In addition, Duke Realty Corporation saw -8.50% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DRE starting from Harrington Peter D., who sale 1,969 shares at the price of $53.44 back on Sep 08. After this action, Harrington Peter D. now owns 0 shares of Duke Realty Corporation, valued at $105,223 using the latest closing price.

SCOTT PETER M III, the Director of Duke Realty Corporation, sale 8,000 shares at $53.41 during a trade that took place back on Sep 02, which means that SCOTT PETER M III is holding 9,943 shares at $427,280 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DRE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+31.09 for the present operating margin

+38.91 for the gross margin

The net margin for Duke Realty Corporation stands at +77.00. Equity return is now at value 17.30, with 10.00 for asset returns.