BiomX Inc. (PHGE) upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

BiomX Inc. (AMEX:PHGE) went down by -0.57% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $4.91. The company’s stock price has collected 8.43% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in BiomX Inc. (AMEX :PHGE) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for PHGE is at 0.55. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for BiomX Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $6.25, which is $5.36 above the current price. PHGE currently public float of 21.46M and currently shorts hold a 0.21% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PHGE was 41.71K shares.

PHGE’s Market Performance

PHGE stocks went up by 8.43% for the week, with a monthly jump of 23.29% and a quarterly performance of -42.68%, while its annual performance rate touched -81.29%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 14.04% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 13.45% for BiomX Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 9.55% for PHGE stocks with a simple moving average of -39.62% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PHGE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PHGE stocks, with Ladenburg Thalmann repeating the rating for PHGE by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PHGE in the upcoming period, according to Ladenburg Thalmann is $25 based on the research report published on April 15th of the previous year 2021.

PHGE Trading at 18.80% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PHGE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -81.77% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.45%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.04%, as shares surge +30.52% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.40% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PHGE rose by +8.02%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -67.06% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.8274. In addition, BiomX Inc. saw -43.75% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for PHGE

Equity return is now at value -75.90, with -49.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.03.