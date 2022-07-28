A Lesson to Learn: The Allstate Corporation (ALL)

The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) went up by 1.62% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $144.46. The company’s stock price has collected -4.38% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 05/04/22 that Allstate Profit Weakens as Accidents, Claim Costs Increase

Is It Worth Investing in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE :ALL) Right Now?

The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 10.44 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for ALL is at 0.77. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 9 analysts out of 22 who provided ratings for The Allstate Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 11 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $143.00, which is $25.73 above the current price. ALL currently public float of 273.52M and currently shorts hold a 1.20% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ALL was 1.86M shares.

ALL’s Market Performance

ALL stocks went down by -4.38% for the week, with a monthly drop of -7.30% and a quarterly performance of -9.30%, while its annual performance rate touched -11.01%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.93% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.35% for The Allstate Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -5.96% for ALL stocks with a simple moving average of -6.23% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ALL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ALL stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for ALL by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ALL in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $159 based on the research report published on May 24th of the current year 2022.

Credit Suisse gave a rating of “Outperform” to ALL, setting the target price at $188 in the report published on April 28th of the current year.

ALL Trading at -7.41% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ALL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.02% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.35%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.93%, as shares sank -6.94% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.74% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ALL fell by -4.38%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -7.80% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $123.96. In addition, The Allstate Corporation saw -0.57% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ALL starting from WILSON THOMAS J, who sale 99,828 shares at the price of $132.61 back on Jun 03. After this action, WILSON THOMAS J now owns 0 shares of The Allstate Corporation, valued at $13,238,280 using the latest closing price.

WILSON THOMAS J, the Chairman, President & CEO of The Allstate Corporation, sale 142,000 shares at $133.39 during a trade that took place back on Jun 02, which means that WILSON THOMAS J is holding 99,828 shares at $18,940,873 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ALL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.79 for the present operating margin

The net margin for The Allstate Corporation stands at +10.26. Equity return is now at value 14.80, with 3.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.44.