A Lesson to Learn: QualTek Services Inc. (QTEK)

QualTek Services Inc. (NASDAQ:QTEK) went up by 37.78% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $10.43. The company’s stock price has collected 16.38% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in QualTek Services Inc. (NASDAQ :QTEK) Right Now?

QTEK currently public float of 21.01M and currently shorts hold a 0.98% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of QTEK was 167.40K shares.

QTEK’s Market Performance

QTEK stocks went up by 16.38% for the week, with a monthly drop of -14.01% and a quarterly performance of -35.41%, while its annual performance rate touched -86.36%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 18.73% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 13.95% for QualTek Services Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 2.53% for QTEK stocks with a simple moving average of -76.18% for the last 200 days.

QTEK Trading at -8.99% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought QTEK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -87.05% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.95%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 18.73%, as shares sank -12.90% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -40.00% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, QTEK rose by +16.38%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -86.36% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.3067. In addition, QualTek Services Inc. saw -86.40% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at QTEK starting from SPITTLER ADAM PAUL, who purchase 7,250 shares at the price of $1.50 back on Jun 16. After this action, SPITTLER ADAM PAUL now owns 7,250 shares of QualTek Services Inc., valued at $10,875 using the latest closing price.

Hisey Christopher Scott, the Chief Executive Officer of QualTek Services Inc., purchase 5,000 shares at $1.35 during a trade that took place back on Jun 15, which means that Hisey Christopher Scott is holding 15,000 shares at $6,750 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for QTEK

Equity return is now at value -11.10, with -3.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.08.