A Lesson to Learn: Better Therapeutics Inc. (BTTX)

Better Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BTTX) went up by 27.80% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $29.40. The company’s stock price has collected -11.56% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Better Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ :BTTX) Right Now?

BTTX currently public float of 12.99M and currently shorts hold a 1.73% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BTTX was 6.78M shares.

BTTX’s Market Performance

BTTX stocks went down by -11.56% for the week, with a monthly drop of -15.00% and a quarterly performance of 51.49%, while its annual performance rate touched -84.58%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 11.39% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.40% for Better Therapeutics Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 16.56% for BTTX stocks with a simple moving average of -52.01% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BTTX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BTTX stocks, with Chardan Capital Markets repeating the rating for BTTX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for BTTX in the upcoming period, according to Chardan Capital Markets is $17 based on the research report published on November 24th of the previous year 2021.

BTTX Trading at 15.92% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BTTX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -93.35% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.40%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.39%, as shares surge +21.97% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +29.84% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BTTX rose by +17.69%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -79.82% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.6956. In addition, Better Therapeutics Inc. saw -67.10% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BTTX starting from Heinen Mark, who purchase 2,281 shares at the price of $1.75 back on Jun 24. After this action, Heinen Mark now owns 2,281 shares of Better Therapeutics Inc., valued at $4,000 using the latest closing price.

Armanino Andrew J., the Director of Better Therapeutics Inc., purchase 15,000 shares at $1.39 during a trade that took place back on Jun 14, which means that Armanino Andrew J. is holding 15,000 shares at $20,846 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BTTX

Equity return is now at value -113.60, with -96.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 9.56.