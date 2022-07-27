We Analyzed the Future Direction of Five Below Inc. (FIVE), Here is What We Found

Five Below Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) went down by -6.80% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $237.86. The company’s stock price has collected -7.75% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 06/09/22 that Five Below Lowers Earnings Guidance After Sales Missed Estimates

Is It Worth Investing in Five Below Inc. (NASDAQ :FIVE) Right Now?

Five Below Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 24.48 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for FIVE is at 1.35. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 17 analysts out of 21 who provided ratings for Five Below Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $172.32, which is $58.7 above the current price. FIVE currently public float of 54.15M and currently shorts hold a 8.60% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of FIVE was 1.07M shares.

FIVE’s Market Performance

FIVE stocks went down by -7.75% for the week, with a monthly drop of -11.05% and a quarterly performance of -32.79%, while its annual performance rate touched -41.57%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.99% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.40% for Five Below Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -5.46% for FIVE stocks with a simple moving average of -31.11% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FIVE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FIVE stocks, with Telsey Advisory Group repeating the rating for FIVE by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for FIVE in the upcoming period, according to Telsey Advisory Group is $158 based on the research report published on June 09th of the current year 2022.

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FIVE reach a price target of $205, previously predicting the price at $176. The rating they have provided for FIVE stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on March 31st, 2022.

UBS gave a rating of “Buy” to FIVE, setting the target price at $200 in the report published on March 07th of the current year.

FIVE Trading at -8.66% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FIVE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -52.06% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.40%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.99%, as shares sank -8.19% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -18.02% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FIVE fell by -7.75%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -38.80% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $120.10. In addition, Five Below Inc. saw -44.89% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for FIVE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.72 for the present operating margin

+33.20 for the gross margin

The net margin for Five Below Inc. stands at +9.79. Equity return is now at value 24.50, with 9.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.54.