We Analyzed the Future Direction of Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. (ARE), Here is What We Found

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. (NYSE:ARE) went up by 4.13% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $224.95. The company’s stock price has collected 6.78% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 01/05/22 that Beyond Meat, Sea, Simply Good Foods, GM: What to Watch in the Stock Market Today

Is It Worth Investing in Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. (NYSE :ARE) Right Now?

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. (NYSE:ARE) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 56.91 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for ARE is at 0.89. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 10 analysts out of 12 who provided ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $200.27, which is $46.69 above the current price. Today, the average trading volume of ARE was 1.16M shares.

ARE’s Market Performance

ARE stocks went up by 6.78% for the week, with a monthly jump of 9.03% and a quarterly performance of -18.92%, while its annual performance rate touched -20.23%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.41% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.38% for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 7.34% for ARE stocks with a simple moving average of -16.38% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ARE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ARE stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for ARE by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for ARE in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $140 based on the research report published on June 23rd of the current year 2022.

Mizuho, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ARE reach a price target of $200. The rating they have provided for ARE stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on July 14th, 2021.

Robert W. Baird gave a rating of “Outperform” to ARE, setting the target price at $194 in the report published on January 07th of the previous year.

ARE Trading at 4.06% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ARE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -30.43% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.38%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.41%, as shares surge +7.44% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.38% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ARE rose by +6.78%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -19.80% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $146.32. In addition, Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. saw -29.81% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ARE starting from ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIE, who purchase 3,500,000 shares at the price of $1.00 back on Jun 27. After this action, ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIE now owns 4,555,077 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc., valued at $3,500,000 using the latest closing price.

Richardson Stephen, the Co-Chief Executive Officer of Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc., sale 5,000 shares at $171.47 during a trade that took place back on May 09, which means that Richardson Stephen is holding 175,602 shares at $857,350 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ARE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+24.51 for the present operating margin

+31.67 for the gross margin

The net margin for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. stands at +26.65.