The Macerich Company (MAC) upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) went down by -1.46% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $22.88. The company’s stock price has collected 0.90% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 01/29/21 that Mall Owner Shares Surge Thanks to Small Investors’ Short Squeeze

Is It Worth Investing in The Macerich Company (NYSE :MAC) Right Now?

The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 37.01 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for MAC is at 2.03. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 15 who provided ratings for The Macerich Company declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 7 rated it as “hold,” and 4 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $12.50, which is $2.59 above the current price. MAC currently public float of 205.95M and currently shorts hold a 7.84% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of MAC was 3.23M shares.

MAC’s Market Performance

MAC stocks went up by 0.90% for the week, with a monthly jump of 7.42% and a quarterly performance of -25.39%, while its annual performance rate touched -39.89%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.16% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.08% for The Macerich Company. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 8.15% for MAC stocks with a simple moving average of -32.94% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MAC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MAC stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for MAC by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for MAC in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $14 based on the research report published on April 18th of the current year 2022.

Piper Sandler, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MAC reach a price target of $23, previously predicting the price at $13. The rating they have provided for MAC stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on November 04th, 2021.

Evercore ISI gave a rating of “In-line” to MAC, setting the target price at $18 in the report published on October 19th of the previous year.

MAC Trading at -1.72% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MAC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -55.68% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.08%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.16%, as shares surge +8.22% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -19.01% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MAC rose by +0.90%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -42.78% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.41. In addition, The Macerich Company saw -41.32% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MAC starting from COPPOLA EDWARD C, who purchase 60,000 shares at the price of $8.75 back on Jun 30. After this action, COPPOLA EDWARD C now owns 575,739 shares of The Macerich Company, valued at $525,000 using the latest closing price.

O HERN THOMAS E, the Chief Executive Officer of The Macerich Company, purchase 25,000 shares at $9.49 during a trade that took place back on Jun 13, which means that O HERN THOMAS E is holding 162,880 shares at $237,250 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MAC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.08 for the present operating margin

+17.72 for the gross margin

The net margin for The Macerich Company stands at -5.96.