Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for The Aaron’s Company Inc. (AAN)

The Aaron’s Company Inc. (NYSE:AAN) went down by -15.29% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $31.69. The company’s stock price has collected -17.32% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in The Aaron’s Company Inc. (NYSE :AAN) Right Now?

The Aaron’s Company Inc. (NYSE:AAN) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 4.57 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 7 who provided ratings for The Aaron’s Company Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 5 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $19.53, which is $10.54 above the current price. AAN currently public float of 29.74M and currently shorts hold a 6.65% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AAN was 313.34K shares.

AAN’s Market Performance

AAN stocks went down by -17.32% for the week, with a monthly drop of -18.85% and a quarterly performance of -36.04%, while its annual performance rate touched -52.63%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.95% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.77% for The Aaron’s Company Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -13.95% for AAN stocks with a simple moving average of -39.07% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AAN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AAN stocks, with Truist repeating the rating for AAN by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for AAN in the upcoming period, according to Truist is $16 based on the research report published on July 12th of the current year 2022.

Berenberg, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AAN reach a price target of $26. The rating they have provided for AAN stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on December 14th, 2020.

AAN Trading at -22.48% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AAN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -58.57% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.77%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.95%, as shares sank -18.35% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -34.32% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AAN fell by -17.32%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -53.44% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.11. In addition, The Aaron’s Company Inc. saw -46.73% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AAN starting from Harris Hubert L. Jr., who purchase 1,000 shares at the price of $22.40 back on Nov 30. After this action, Harris Hubert L. Jr. now owns 2,000 shares of The Aaron’s Company Inc., valued at $22,400 using the latest closing price.

Robinson John W, the Director of The Aaron’s Company Inc., sale 16,041 shares at $23.89 during a trade that took place back on Nov 26, which means that Robinson John W is holding 303,171 shares at $383,219 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AAN

Equity return is now at value 13.10, with 6.70 for asset returns.