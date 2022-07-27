Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Northwest Bancshares Inc. (NWBI)

Northwest Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) went up by 1.26% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $15.15. The company’s stock price has collected 4.85% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Northwest Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ :NWBI) Right Now?

Northwest Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 12.15 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for NWBI is at 0.51.

NWBI currently public float of 120.23M and currently shorts hold a 5.96% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of NWBI was 901.46K shares.

NWBI’s Market Performance

NWBI stocks went up by 4.85% for the week, with a monthly jump of 5.75% and a quarterly performance of 4.37%, while its annual performance rate touched 0.81%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.20% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.03% for Northwest Bancshares Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 5.78% for NWBI stocks with a simple moving average of 0.59% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NWBI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NWBI stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for NWBI by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for NWBI in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $12 based on the research report published on May 06th of the current year 2022.

Keefe Bruyette, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NWBI reach a price target of $13.50. The rating they have provided for NWBI stocks is “Mkt Perform” according to the report published on July 27th, 2021.

B. Riley Securities gave a rating of “Neutral” to NWBI, setting the target price at $14 in the report published on July 27th of the previous year.

NWBI Trading at 7.46% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NWBI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.07% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.03%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.20%, as shares surge +6.32% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.64% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NWBI rose by +4.85%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -0.95% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.92. In addition, Northwest Bancshares Inc. saw -3.81% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NWBI starting from Kane Kyle P., who sale 179 shares at the price of $12.73 back on Jun 03. After this action, Kane Kyle P. now owns 9,344 shares of Northwest Bancshares Inc., valued at $2,279 using the latest closing price.

Torchio Louis J, the SEVP, Retail Lending of Northwest Bancshares Inc., sale 440 shares at $12.73 during a trade that took place back on Jun 03, which means that Torchio Louis J is holding 28,113 shares at $5,601 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NWBI

Equity return is now at value 9.10, with 1.00 for asset returns.