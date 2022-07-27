Is a Correction Looming Ahead for Pzena Investment Management Inc (PZN)

Pzena Investment Management Inc (NYSE:PZN) went up by 45.65% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $11.19. The company’s stock price has collected -7.34% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Pzena Investment Management Inc (NYSE :PZN) Right Now?

Pzena Investment Management Inc (NYSE:PZN) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 7.04 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for PZN is at 1.24. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Pzena Investment Management Inc declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $9.50. PZN currently public float of 16.19M and currently shorts hold a 1.25% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PZN was 53.41K shares.

PZN’s Market Performance

PZN stocks went down by -7.34% for the week, with a monthly drop of -6.80% and a quarterly performance of -7.74%, while its annual performance rate touched -41.26%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.69% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.65% for Pzena Investment Management Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 40.60% for PZN stocks with a simple moving average of 12.15% for the last 200 days.

PZN Trading at 41.74% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PZN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.19% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.65%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.69%, as shares surge +41.55% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +46.87% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PZN rose by +39.24%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -9.76% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.81. In addition, Pzena Investment Management Inc saw -28.61% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PZN starting from Pzena Richard Stanton, who purchase 779,586 shares at the price of $5.45 back on Mar 29. After this action, Pzena Richard Stanton now owns 7,193,186 shares of Pzena Investment Management Inc, valued at $4,248,744 using the latest closing price.

Pzena Richard Stanton, the Chairman, CEO and Co-CIO of Pzena Investment Management Inc, sale 779,586 shares at $5.45 during a trade that took place back on Mar 29, which means that Pzena Richard Stanton is holding 17,547,719 shares at $4,248,744 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PZN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+54.04 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Pzena Investment Management Inc stands at +9.14. Equity return is now at value 44.80, with 7.60 for asset returns.