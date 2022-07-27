Is a Correction Looming Ahead for Oscar Health Inc. (OSCR)

Oscar Health Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) went up by 2.14% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $19.39. The company’s stock price has collected 2.54% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 03/03/21 that Oscar Health, Backed by Josh Kushner, Falls Below Its IPO Price

Is It Worth Investing in Oscar Health Inc. (NYSE :OSCR) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 7 who provided ratings for Oscar Health Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $8.21, which is $2.96 above the current price. OSCR currently public float of 149.67M and currently shorts hold a 7.08% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of OSCR was 2.05M shares.

OSCR’s Market Performance

OSCR stocks went up by 2.54% for the week, with a monthly jump of 18.78% and a quarterly performance of -35.50%, while its annual performance rate touched -72.03%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.32% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.33% for Oscar Health Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 8.75% for OSCR stocks with a simple moving average of -37.17% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OSCR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OSCR stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for OSCR by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for OSCR in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $4.50 based on the research report published on June 15th of the current year 2022.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see OSCR reach a price target of $6, previously predicting the price at $12. The rating they have provided for OSCR stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on May 26th, 2022.

Goldman gave a rating of “Sell” to OSCR, setting the target price at $9 in the report published on February 14th of the current year.

OSCR Trading at 6.65% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OSCR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -72.92% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.33%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.32%, as shares surge +15.38% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.22% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OSCR rose by +2.54%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -67.39% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.86. In addition, Oscar Health Inc. saw -33.12% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OSCR starting from Quane Alessandrea C., who sale 11,300 shares at the price of $5.01 back on Jun 06. After this action, Quane Alessandrea C. now owns 131,018 shares of Oscar Health Inc., valued at $56,657 using the latest closing price.

Blackley Richard Scott, the Chief Financial Officer of Oscar Health Inc., sale 19,546 shares at $5.01 during a trade that took place back on Jun 06, which means that Blackley Richard Scott is holding 264,307 shares at $98,002 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OSCR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-29.61 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Oscar Health Inc. stands at -31.14. Equity return is now at value -37.30, with -15.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.32.