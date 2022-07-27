Is a Correction Looming Ahead for Cheniere Energy Inc. (LNG)

Cheniere Energy Inc. (AMEX:LNG) went up by 2.97% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $150.00. The company’s stock price has collected 9.12% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported 13 hours ago that Natural-Gas Prices Soar

Is It Worth Investing in Cheniere Energy Inc. (AMEX :LNG) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for LNG is at 1.15. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 17 analysts out of 21 who provided ratings for Cheniere Energy Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 3 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $169.21, which is $17.34 above the current price. LNG currently public float of 252.15M and currently shorts hold a 1.27% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of LNG was 2.25M shares.

LNG’s Market Performance

LNG stocks went up by 9.12% for the week, with a monthly jump of 13.89% and a quarterly performance of 9.94%, while its annual performance rate touched 68.92%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.21% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.97% for Cheniere Energy Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 10.64% for LNG stocks with a simple moving average of 18.52% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LNG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LNG stocks, with Mizuho repeating the rating for LNG by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for LNG in the upcoming period, according to Mizuho is $122 based on the research report published on November 18th of the previous year 2021.

Raymond James, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LNG reach a price target of $80, previously predicting the price at $65. The rating they have provided for LNG stocks is “Strong Buy” according to the report published on January 11th, 2021.

LNG Trading at 8.77% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LNG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.89% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.97%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.21%, as shares surge +10.03% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.20% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LNG rose by +9.12%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +44.07% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $130.95. In addition, Cheniere Energy Inc. saw 42.14% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LNG starting from SHEAR NEAL A, who sale 10,318 shares at the price of $140.16 back on Mar 31. After this action, SHEAR NEAL A now owns 26,158 shares of Cheniere Energy Inc., valued at $1,446,177 using the latest closing price.

BAILEY VICKY A, the Director of Cheniere Energy Inc., sale 2,501 shares at $102.35 during a trade that took place back on Jan 03, which means that BAILEY VICKY A is holding 35,503 shares at $255,986 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LNG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+30.00 for the present operating margin

+31.88 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cheniere Energy Inc. stands at -13.28. Equity return is now at value 188.40, with -9.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.08.