Himax Technologies Inc. (HIMX) Just Got Our Attention

Himax Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) went down by -1.42% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $16.50. The company’s stock price has collected 4.04% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Himax Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ :HIMX) Right Now?

Himax Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 2.50 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for HIMX is at 2.00. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 3 who provided ratings for Himax Technologies Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $11.00, which is $3.22 above the current price. HIMX currently public float of 148.70M and currently shorts hold a 14.56% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of HIMX was 2.80M shares.

HIMX’s Market Performance

HIMX stocks went up by 4.04% for the week, with a monthly drop of -22.58% and a quarterly performance of -20.82%, while its annual performance rate touched -47.07%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.03% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.13% for Himax Technologies Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -1.39% for HIMX stocks with a simple moving average of -31.91% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HIMX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HIMX stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for HIMX by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for HIMX in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $7 based on the research report published on July 14th of the current year 2022.

Nomura, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see HIMX reach a price target of $11. The rating they have provided for HIMX stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on April 07th, 2022.

HIMX Trading at -17.08% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HIMX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -57.82% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.13%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.03%, as shares sank -24.35% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -16.25% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HIMX rose by +4.04%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -33.01% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.95. In addition, Himax Technologies Inc. saw -56.47% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for HIMX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+35.23 for the present operating margin

+47.41 for the gross margin

The net margin for Himax Technologies Inc. stands at +28.24. Equity return is now at value 60.80, with 33.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.98.