Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for VIZIO Holding Corp. (VZIO)

VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) went up by 8.82% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $26.46. The company’s stock price has collected 25.97% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 09/27/21 that This New Stock Can Ride the Boom in Streaming

Is It Worth Investing in VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE :VZIO) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 10 analysts out of 11 who provided ratings for VIZIO Holding Corp. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $15.68, which is $6.1 above the current price. VZIO currently public float of 51.05M and currently shorts hold a 7.88% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of VZIO was 799.12K shares.

VZIO’s Market Performance

VZIO stocks went up by 25.97% for the week, with a monthly jump of 17.05% and a quarterly performance of 35.42%, while its annual performance rate touched -61.43%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.74% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.73% for VIZIO Holding Corp. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 25.50% for VZIO stocks with a simple moving average of -26.06% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VZIO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VZIO stocks, with Needham repeating the rating for VZIO by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for VZIO in the upcoming period, according to Needham is $16 based on the research report published on March 04th of the current year 2022.

Craig Hallum, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see VZIO reach a price target of $28. The rating they have provided for VZIO stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on December 08th, 2021.

Barrington Research gave a rating of “Outperform” to VZIO, setting the target price at $28 in the report published on November 17th of the previous year.

VZIO Trading at 17.66% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VZIO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -63.15% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.73%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.74%, as shares surge +19.78% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +28.80% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VZIO rose by +25.97%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -54.16% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.85. In addition, VIZIO Holding Corp. saw -49.82% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VZIO starting from AmTRAN Technology Co. Ltd., who sale 40,000 shares at the price of $8.85 back on Jul 25. After this action, AmTRAN Technology Co. Ltd. now owns 13,035,877 shares of VIZIO Holding Corp., valued at $354,000 using the latest closing price.

AmTRAN Technology Co. Ltd., the 10% Owner of VIZIO Holding Corp., sale 31,210 shares at $8.73 during a trade that took place back on Jul 21, which means that AmTRAN Technology Co. Ltd. is holding 13,075,877 shares at $272,463 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VZIO

Equity return is now at value -16.80, with -6.10 for asset returns.