Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Energy Fuels Inc. (UUUU)

Energy Fuels Inc. (AMEX:UUUU) went down by -1.06% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $11.39. The company’s stock price has collected -4.58% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Energy Fuels Inc. (AMEX :UUUU) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for Energy Fuels Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $11.72, which is $5.76 above the current price. UUUU currently public float of 153.57M and currently shorts hold a 16.00% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of UUUU was 3.74M shares.

UUUU’s Market Performance

UUUU stocks went down by -4.58% for the week, with a monthly drop of -1.58% and a quarterly performance of -30.27%, while its annual performance rate touched 5.24%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.68% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.68% for Energy Fuels Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 4.21% for UUUU stocks with a simple moving average of -26.19% for the last 200 days.

UUUU Trading at -2.97% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UUUU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -50.66% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.68%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.68%, as shares sank -3.77% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.25% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UUUU fell by -4.58%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -14.07% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.38. In addition, Energy Fuels Inc. saw -26.34% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at UUUU starting from Kirkwood Robert W., who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $5.77 back on Jun 13. After this action, Kirkwood Robert W. now owns 405,443 shares of Energy Fuels Inc., valued at $57,700 using the latest closing price.

HIGGS DENNIS LYLE, the Director of Energy Fuels Inc., sale 5,000 shares at $13.58 during a trade that took place back on Apr 14, which means that HIGGS DENNIS LYLE is holding 284,837 shares at $67,877 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for UUUU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1112.59 for the present operating margin

-97.46 for the gross margin

The net margin for Energy Fuels Inc. stands at +48.40.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 24.42.