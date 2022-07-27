Garmin Ltd. (GRMN) Just Got Our Attention

Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN) went down by -8.03% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $178.80. The company’s stock price has collected -0.72% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 03/18/22 that Analyst Sentiment on Garmin Treks Higher. This Analyst Just Upgraded the Stock.

Is It Worth Investing in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE :GRMN) Right Now?

Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 18.44 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for GRMN is at 1.03. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 7 who provided ratings for Garmin Ltd. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

GRMN currently public float of 154.68M and currently shorts hold a 1.46% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of GRMN was 985.48K shares.

GRMN’s Market Performance

GRMN stocks went down by -0.72% for the week, with a monthly jump of 2.37% and a quarterly performance of -9.14%, while its annual performance rate touched -33.13%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.37% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.60% for Garmin Ltd. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -7.15% for GRMN stocks with a simple moving average of -22.05% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GRMN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GRMN stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for GRMN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for GRMN in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $140 based on the research report published on March 18th of the current year 2022.

Deutsche Bank, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GRMN reach a price target of $160, previously predicting the price at $148. The rating they have provided for GRMN stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on January 05th, 2022.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Neutral” to GRMN, setting the target price at $155 in the report published on June 22nd of the previous year.

GRMN Trading at -6.73% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GRMN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -47.28% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.60%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.37%, as shares sank -4.30% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.30% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GRMN fell by -11.54%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -39.56% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $101.32. In addition, Garmin Ltd. saw -24.73% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GRMN starting from PEMBLE CLIFTON A, who sale 2,333 shares at the price of $165.00 back on Aug 06. After this action, PEMBLE CLIFTON A now owns 146,573 shares of Garmin Ltd., valued at $384,945 using the latest closing price.

Biddlecombe Sean, the Managing Director, EMEA of Garmin Ltd., sale 405 shares at $161.14 during a trade that took place back on Aug 04, which means that Biddlecombe Sean is holding 4,913 shares at $65,260 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GRMN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+24.46 for the present operating margin

+58.01 for the gross margin

The net margin for Garmin Ltd. stands at +21.72. Equity return is now at value 18.00, with 14.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.93.