Buy or Sell Tenable Holdings Inc. (TENB) Stock Now | Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

Tenable Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) went down by -6.90% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $63.61. The company’s stock price has collected -4.78% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 01/10/22 that Apple, Microsoft, and 13 More Tech Stocks to Help Investors Forget the Fed

Is It Worth Investing in Tenable Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ :TENB) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for TENB is at 1.53. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 14 analysts out of 15 who provided ratings for Tenable Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $65.50, which is $20.67 above the current price. TENB currently public float of 108.84M and currently shorts hold a 3.66% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TENB was 1.15M shares.

TENB’s Market Performance

TENB stocks went down by -4.78% for the week, with a monthly drop of -10.77% and a quarterly performance of -22.60%, while its annual performance rate touched -1.04%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.26% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.45% for Tenable Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -6.88% for TENB stocks with a simple moving average of -12.92% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TENB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TENB stocks, with DA Davidson repeating the rating for TENB by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for TENB in the upcoming period, according to DA Davidson is $75 based on the research report published on April 12th of the current year 2022.

Wolfe Research, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TENB reach a price target of $70. The rating they have provided for TENB stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on April 11th, 2022.

Needham gave a rating of “Buy” to TENB, setting the target price at $66 in the report published on December 29th of the previous year.

TENB Trading at -6.69% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TENB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -29.52% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.45%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.26%, as shares sank -10.11% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.06% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TENB fell by -4.78%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -8.51% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $47.89. In addition, Tenable Holdings Inc. saw -18.59% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TENB starting from Yoran Amit, who sale 10,000 shares at the price of $47.64 back on Jul 20. After this action, Yoran Amit now owns 109,847 shares of Tenable Holdings Inc., valued at $476,400 using the latest closing price.

COVIELLO ARTHUR W JR, the Director of Tenable Holdings Inc., sale 19,166 shares at $45.77 during a trade that took place back on Jul 01, which means that COVIELLO ARTHUR W JR is holding 25,879 shares at $877,279 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TENB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-6.44 for the present operating margin

+80.34 for the gross margin

The net margin for Tenable Holdings Inc. stands at -8.63. Equity return is now at value -30.70, with -5.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.47.