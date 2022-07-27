agilon health inc. (AGL) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

agilon health inc. (NYSE:AGL) went up by 3.26% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $39.10.

Is It Worth Investing in agilon health inc. (NYSE :AGL) Right Now?

Today, the average trading volume of AGL was 2.24M shares.

AGL’s Market Performance

AGL stocks went down by 0.00% for the week, with a monthly jump of 18.06% and a quarterly performance of 29.56%, while its annual performance rate touched -29.20%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.35% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.48% for agilon health inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 4.52% for AGL stocks with a simple moving average of 18.07% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AGL

Guggenheim, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AGL reach a price target of $32. The rating they have provided for AGL stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on March 30th, 2022.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Buy” to AGL, setting the target price at $35 in the report published on October 20th of the previous year.

AGL Trading at 20.04% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AGL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -33.63% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.48%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.35%, as shares surge +18.22% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +52.65% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AGL remain unchanged, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -0.42% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $25.03. In addition, agilon health inc. saw -3.89% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AGL starting from Desai Veeral, who sale 79,768 shares at the price of $27.50 back on Jul 21. After this action, Desai Veeral now owns 278,211 shares of agilon health inc., valued at $2,193,620 using the latest closing price.

Shaker Benjamin, the Chief Markets Officer of agilon health inc., sale 50,000 shares at $27.72 during a trade that took place back on Jul 21, which means that Shaker Benjamin is holding 27,132 shares at $1,385,850 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AGL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-20.78 for the present operating margin

+3.37 for the gross margin

The net margin for agilon health inc. stands at -22.10. Equity return is now at value -34.80, with -22.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.83.