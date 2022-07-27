A Lesson to Learn: Honeywell International Inc. (HON)

Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) went up by 0.09% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $236.86. The company’s stock price has collected 2.36% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 07/11/22 that Honeywell Stock Upgraded After Covid ‘Sugar High’ Fades

Is It Worth Investing in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ :HON) Right Now?

Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 24.10 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for HON is at 1.05.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

HON currently public float of 680.12M and currently shorts hold a 0.92% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of HON was 3.13M shares.

HON’s Market Performance

HON stocks went up by 2.36% for the week, with a monthly jump of 0.78% and a quarterly performance of -5.42%, while its annual performance rate touched -20.86%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.51% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.04% for Honeywell International Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 3.74% for HON stocks with a simple moving average of -8.44% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HON

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HON stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for HON by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for HON in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $210 based on the research report published on July 11th of the current year 2022.

Berenberg, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see HON reach a price target of $230. The rating they have provided for HON stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on January 14th, 2022.

UBS gave a rating of “Buy” to HON, setting the target price at $237 in the report published on January 07th of the current year.

HON Trading at -1.20% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HON to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.41% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.04%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.51%, as shares surge +1.76% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.96% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HON rose by +2.36%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -16.92% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $175.04. In addition, Honeywell International Inc. saw -12.99% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HON starting from Adamczyk Darius, who sale 40,000 shares at the price of $194.52 back on May 10. After this action, Adamczyk Darius now owns 165,015 shares of Honeywell International Inc., valued at $7,780,800 using the latest closing price.

Adamczyk Darius, the Chairman and CEO of Honeywell International Inc., sale 28,571 shares at $231.97 during a trade that took place back on Aug 30, which means that Adamczyk Darius is holding 143,886 shares at $6,627,615 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HON

Equity return is now at value 28.90, with 8.20 for asset returns.