Why Duddell Street Acquisition Corp. (DSAC)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

Duddell Street Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DSAC) went up by 0.30% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $10.05. The company’s stock price has collected 0.50% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 11/08/21 that CQ Roll Call Owner FiscalNote Strikes $1.3 Billion SPAC Deal

Is It Worth Investing in Duddell Street Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ :DSAC) Right Now?

Duddell Street Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DSAC) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 2512.50 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Duddell Street Acquisition Corp. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $13.00, which is $2.95 above the current price. DSAC currently public float of 17.50M and currently shorts hold a 0.04% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of DSAC was 262.23K shares.

DSAC’s Market Performance

DSAC stocks went up by 0.50% for the week, with a monthly jump of 1.21% and a quarterly performance of 1.26%, while its annual performance rate touched 3.50%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.48% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.47% for Duddell Street Acquisition Corp. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.86% for DSAC stocks with a simple moving average of 1.46% for the last 200 days.

DSAC Trading at 1.02% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DSAC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with 0.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.47%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.48%, as shares surge +1.21% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.21% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DSAC rose by +0.50%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +3.08% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.97. In addition, Duddell Street Acquisition Corp. saw 1.31% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DSAC starting from MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC, who sale 300,000 shares at the price of $9.87 back on Dec 17. After this action, MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC now owns 1,575,000 shares of Duddell Street Acquisition Corp., valued at $2,961,000 using the latest closing price.

MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC, the May be deemed a group member. of Duddell Street Acquisition Corp., purchase 30,681 shares at $9.92 during a trade that took place back on Nov 12, which means that MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC is holding 1,875,000 shares at $304,233 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DSAC

Equity return is now at value 0.10, with 0.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.23.