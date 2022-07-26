Wall Street Pummels Huntsman Corporation (HUN) After Recent Earnings Report

Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN) went down by -0.14% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $41.65. The company’s stock price has collected -0.10% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 03/25/22 that Starboard Loses Effort to Gain Huntsman Board Seats

Is It Worth Investing in Huntsman Corporation (NYSE :HUN) Right Now?

Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 5.37 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for HUN is at 1.21. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 13 analysts out of 20 who provided ratings for Huntsman Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 6 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $40.17, which is $10.89 above the current price. HUN currently public float of 188.88M and currently shorts hold a 4.30% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of HUN was 2.48M shares.

HUN’s Market Performance

HUN stocks went down by -0.10% for the week, with a monthly jump of 5.84% and a quarterly performance of -15.13%, while its annual performance rate touched 12.67%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.69% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.00% for Huntsman Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.59% for HUN stocks with a simple moving average of -15.43% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HUN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HUN stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for HUN by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for HUN in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $40 based on the research report published on July 25th of the current year 2022.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see HUN reach a price target of $34, previously predicting the price at $45. The rating they have provided for HUN stocks is “Underperform” according to the report published on June 14th, 2022.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to HUN, setting the target price at $46 in the report published on March 31st of the current year.

HUN Trading at -8.89% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HUN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -30.37% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.00%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.69%, as shares surge +1.58% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -14.68% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HUN fell by -0.10%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -7.76% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $28.85. In addition, Huntsman Corporation saw -16.86% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for HUN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.16 for the present operating margin

+21.00 for the gross margin

The net margin for Huntsman Corporation stands at +12.36. Equity return is now at value 29.30, with 13.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.92.