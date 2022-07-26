NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NEX) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) went up by 9.00% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $12.50. The company’s stock price has collected 3.88% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE :NEX) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for NEX is at 2.02.

NEX currently public float of 216.72M and currently shorts hold a 2.90% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of NEX was 3.55M shares.

NEX’s Market Performance

NEX stocks went up by 3.88% for the week, with a monthly jump of 0.68% and a quarterly performance of -15.41%, while its annual performance rate touched 135.73%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.34% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.78% for NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 1.95% for NEX stocks with a simple moving average of 19.96% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NEX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NEX stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for NEX by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for NEX in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $9.50 based on the research report published on July 15th of the current year 2022.

NEX Trading at -9.88% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NEX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -29.28% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.78%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.34%, as shares sank -2.75% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.30% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NEX rose by +3.88%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +91.76% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.66. In addition, NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. saw 149.01% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NEX starting from STEWART JAMES CARL, who sale 57,500 shares at the price of $12.00 back on Jun 03. After this action, STEWART JAMES CARL now owns 2,276,867 shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc., valued at $690,000 using the latest closing price.

McDonald Kevin M, the EVP, Chief Admin. Officer & GC of NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc., sale 50,000 shares at $12.02 during a trade that took place back on Jun 03, which means that McDonald Kevin M is holding 260,738 shares at $601,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NEX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-8.27 for the present operating margin

-0.58 for the gross margin

The net margin for NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. stands at -8.39. Equity return is now at value -10.60, with -4.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.08.