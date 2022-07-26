Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for Virax Biolabs Group Limited (VRAX)?

Virax Biolabs Group Limited (NASDAQ:VRAX) went up by 3.57% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $26.07.

Is It Worth Investing in Virax Biolabs Group Limited (NASDAQ :VRAX) Right Now?

VRAX currently public float of 3.86M. Today, the average trading volume of VRAX was 427.28K shares.

VRAX’s Market Performance

The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 15.13% for VRAX stocks with a simple moving average of 15.13% for the last 200 days.

VRAX Trading at 15.13% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VRAX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -33.26% of loss for the given period.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VRAX fell by -6.94%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average. In addition, Virax Biolabs Group Limited saw -7.69% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.