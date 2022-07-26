Is SpringBig Holdings Inc. (SBIG) a Keeper?

SpringBig Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SBIG) went up by 13.74% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $5.44. The company’s stock price has collected 22.49% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in SpringBig Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ :SBIG) Right Now?

SpringBig Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SBIG) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 7.90 x from its present earnings ratio.

SBIG currently public float of 13.58M and currently shorts hold a 0.24% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SBIG was 172.43K shares.

SBIG’s Market Performance

SBIG stocks went up by 22.49% for the week, with a monthly drop of -17.53% and a quarterly performance of -58.27%, while its annual performance rate touched -57.21%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 26.38% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 18.35% for SpringBig Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 7.81% for SBIG stocks with a simple moving average of -54.47% for the last 200 days.

SBIG Trading at -39.86% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SBIG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -61.95% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 18.35%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 26.38%, as shares sank -20.38% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -58.22% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SBIG rose by +22.49%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -57.05% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.8900. In addition, SpringBig Holdings Inc. saw -58.05% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SBIG

Equity return is now at value 7.20, with 6.50 for asset returns.