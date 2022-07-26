Is a Correction Looming Ahead for Koss Corporation (KOSS)

Koss Corporation (NASDAQ:KOSS) went up by 42.68% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $22.92. The company’s stock price has collected 54.91% of gains in the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported on 12/07/21 that Trump’s SPAC proves you can now create a meme stock on purpose

Is It Worth Investing in Koss Corporation (NASDAQ :KOSS) Right Now?

Koss Corporation (NASDAQ:KOSS) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 95.73 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for KOSS is at -1.04. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for Koss Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

KOSS currently public float of 4.00M and currently shorts hold a 7.95% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of KOSS was 73.13K shares.

KOSS’s Market Performance

KOSS stocks went up by 54.91% for the week, with a monthly jump of 54.48% and a quarterly performance of 56.86%, while its annual performance rate touched -39.00%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 17.00% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.38% for Koss Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 53.91% for KOSS stocks with a simple moving average of 13.76% for the last 200 days.

KOSS Trading at 61.62% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KOSS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -51.13% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.38%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 17.00%, as shares surge +50.34% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +112.52% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KOSS rose by +54.91%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -26.41% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.46. In addition, Koss Corporation saw 4.87% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KOSS starting from Sweasy William Jesse, who purchase 2,847 shares at the price of $7.30 back on Jun 02. After this action, Sweasy William Jesse now owns 20,000 shares of Koss Corporation, valued at $20,783 using the latest closing price.

Sweasy William Jesse, the Director of Koss Corporation, purchase 17,153 shares at $6.96 during a trade that took place back on Jun 01, which means that Sweasy William Jesse is holding 17,153 shares at $119,385 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KOSS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-2.00 for the present operating margin

+34.44 for the gross margin

The net margin for Koss Corporation stands at +2.53. The total capital return value is set at -1.95, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.53. Equity return is now at value 5.80, with 4.30 for asset returns.

Based on Koss Corporation (KOSS), the company’s capital structure generated 11.78 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 10.54. Total debt to assets is 8.76, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 10.30. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 9.22.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.48, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.55 and the total asset turnover is 0.80. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.58.