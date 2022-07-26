Here’s Our Rant About HCA Healthcare Inc. (HCA)

HCA Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:HCA) went down by -1.68% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $279.02. The company’s stock price has collected 15.69% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 07/22/22 that Hospital Chain HCA Is On Track for Biggest Gain in Years

Is It Worth Investing in HCA Healthcare Inc. (NYSE :HCA) Right Now?

HCA Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:HCA) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 9.34 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for HCA is at 1.66. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 18 analysts out of 27 who provided ratings for HCA Healthcare Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 3 rated the stock as “overweight,” 5 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $232.08, which is $34.6 above the current price. HCA currently public float of 223.53M and currently shorts hold a 2.03% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of HCA was 2.18M shares.

HCA’s Market Performance

HCA stocks went up by 15.69% for the week, with a monthly jump of 11.94% and a quarterly performance of -5.70%, while its annual performance rate touched -20.06%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.44% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.92% for HCA Healthcare Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 13.42% for HCA stocks with a simple moving average of -14.45% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HCA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HCA stocks, with BMO Capital Markets repeating the rating for HCA by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for HCA in the upcoming period, according to BMO Capital Markets is $160 based on the research report published on July 06th of the current year 2022.

Loop Capital, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see HCA reach a price target of $240. The rating they have provided for HCA stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on June 17th, 2022.

Bernstein gave a rating of “Outperform” to HCA, setting the target price at $271 in the report published on May 27th of the current year.

HCA Trading at 4.57% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HCA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -28.81% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.92%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.44%, as shares surge +8.94% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.20% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HCA rose by +15.69%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -17.08% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $175.94. In addition, HCA Healthcare Inc. saw -22.69% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HCA starting from Berres Jennifer, who sale 2,358 shares at the price of $218.87 back on May 13. After this action, Berres Jennifer now owns 11,392 shares of HCA Healthcare Inc., valued at $516,086 using the latest closing price.

Whalen Kathleen M, the SVP & Chief Ethics Officer of HCA Healthcare Inc., sale 500 shares at $215.38 during a trade that took place back on May 03, which means that Whalen Kathleen M is holding 11,373 shares at $107,690 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HCA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+16.47 for the present operating margin

+16.47 for the gross margin

The net margin for HCA Healthcare Inc. stands at +11.84. Equity return is now at value -654.10, with 13.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.41.