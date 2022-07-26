Century Aluminum Company (CENX) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ:CENX) went up by 2.00% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $30.36. The company’s stock price has collected 1.13% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ :CENX) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for CENX is at 2.58. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 3 who provided ratings for Century Aluminum Company declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $10.00, which is $2.85 above the current price. CENX currently public float of 51.29M and currently shorts hold a 13.84% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CENX was 2.53M shares.

CENX’s Market Performance

CENX stocks went up by 1.13% for the week, with a monthly jump of 0.56% and a quarterly performance of -65.46%, while its annual performance rate touched -42.48%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.58% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.83% for Century Aluminum Company. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -1.85% for CENX stocks with a simple moving average of -56.25% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CENX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CENX stocks, with Wolfe Research repeating the rating for CENX by listing it as a “Peer Perform.” The predicted price for CENX in the upcoming period, according to Wolfe Research is $14 based on the research report published on May 18th of the current year 2022.

Wolfe Research, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CENX reach a price target of $19. The rating they have provided for CENX stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on November 17th, 2021.

B. Riley Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to CENX, setting the target price at $19 in the report published on July 27th of the previous year.

CENX Trading at -26.98% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CENX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -76.45% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.83%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.58%, as shares sank -10.85% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -42.75% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CENX rose by +1.13%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -50.21% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.24. In addition, Century Aluminum Company saw -56.82% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CENX starting from DeZee John, who sale 15,287 shares at the price of $27.64 back on Mar 21. After this action, DeZee John now owns 45,484 shares of Century Aluminum Company, valued at $422,548 using the latest closing price.

Hoffman Robert F, the of Century Aluminum Company, sale 3,480 shares at $29.19 during a trade that took place back on Mar 04, which means that Hoffman Robert F is holding 32,380 shares at $101,581 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CENX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+2.99 for the present operating margin

+5.62 for the gross margin

The net margin for Century Aluminum Company stands at -7.55. Equity return is now at value -2.70, with -0.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.13.