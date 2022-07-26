Can Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp. (CRHC) Remain Competitive?

Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CRHC) changed by 0.00% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $10.05. The company’s stock price has collected 0.10% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp. (NYSE :CRHC) Right Now?

Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CRHC) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 433.48 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

CRHC currently public float of 82.80M and currently shorts hold a 0.21% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CRHC was 377.37K shares.

CRHC’s Market Performance

CRHC stocks went up by 0.10% for the week, with a monthly jump of 0.30% and a quarterly performance of 0.50%, while its annual performance rate touched 0.81%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 0.14% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 0.21% for Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.15% for CRHC stocks with a simple moving average of 0.68% for the last 200 days.

CRHC Trading at 0.31% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CRHC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.80% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.21%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.14%, as shares surge +0.20% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.81% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CRHC rose by +0.10%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +1.32% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.96. In addition, Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp. saw 1.42% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CRHC

Equity return is now at value 0.30, with 0.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.11.