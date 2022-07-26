A Lesson to Learn: Mondelez International Inc. (MDLZ)

Mondelez International Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) went up by 1.24% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $69.47. The company’s stock price has collected 4.50% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 06/21/22 that Mondelez Is Buying Clif Bar. What’s Behind the Acquisition.

Is It Worth Investing in Mondelez International Inc. (NASDAQ :MDLZ) Right Now?

Mondelez International Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 21.07 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for MDLZ is at 0.60. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 18 analysts out of 24 who provided ratings for Mondelez International Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $72.62, which is $10.06 above the current price. MDLZ currently public float of 1.38B and currently shorts hold a 0.87% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of MDLZ was 8.09M shares.

MDLZ’s Market Performance

MDLZ stocks went up by 4.50% for the week, with a monthly jump of 2.82% and a quarterly performance of -3.54%, while its annual performance rate touched -3.28%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.45% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.78% for Mondelez International Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 1.32% for MDLZ stocks with a simple moving average of -0.81% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MDLZ

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MDLZ stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for MDLZ by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for MDLZ in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $70 based on the research report published on April 12th of the current year 2022.

UBS, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MDLZ reach a price target of $73. The rating they have provided for MDLZ stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on March 30th, 2022.

Mizuho gave a rating of “Buy” to MDLZ, setting the target price at $77 in the report published on January 27th of the current year.

MDLZ Trading at 1.14% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MDLZ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.66% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.78%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.45%, as shares surge +0.18% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.27% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MDLZ rose by +4.50%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +4.25% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $61.95. In addition, Mondelez International Inc. saw -5.35% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MDLZ starting from Hargrove Robin S., who sale 30,500 shares at the price of $65.86 back on May 11. After this action, Hargrove Robin S. now owns 32,024 shares of Mondelez International Inc., valued at $2,008,730 using the latest closing price.

Brusadelli Maurizio, the EVP and President AMEA of Mondelez International Inc., sale 26,500 shares at $65.09 during a trade that took place back on Feb 25, which means that Brusadelli Maurizio is holding 169,655 shares at $1,724,885 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MDLZ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.93 for the present operating margin

+37.10 for the gross margin

The net margin for Mondelez International Inc. stands at +14.97. Equity return is now at value 15.00, with 6.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.74.