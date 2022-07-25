Xylem Inc. (XYL) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) went up by 1.66% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $138.78. The company’s stock price has collected 9.14% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Xylem Inc. (NYSE :XYL) Right Now?

Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 36.24 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for XYL is at 1.07. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 19 who provided ratings for Xylem Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 15 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $85.14, which is $1.66 above the current price. XYL currently public float of 177.65M and currently shorts hold a 1.94% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of XYL was 1.06M shares.

XYL’s Market Performance

XYL stocks went up by 9.14% for the week, with a monthly jump of 11.68% and a quarterly performance of -2.47%, while its annual performance rate touched -30.87%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.65% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.58% for Xylem Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 7.45% for XYL stocks with a simple moving average of -15.07% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of XYL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for XYL stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for XYL by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for XYL in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $94 based on the research report published on July 20th of the current year 2022.

Cowen gave a rating of “Outperform” to XYL, setting the target price at $75 in the report published on June 01st of the current year.

XYL Trading at 5.16% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought XYL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -39.23% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.58%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.65%, as shares surge +9.77% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.07% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, XYL rose by +9.14%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -31.13% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $78.87. In addition, Xylem Inc. saw -29.67% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at XYL starting from Yarkadas Hayati, who sale 5,898 shares at the price of $80.06 back on Jun 27. After this action, Yarkadas Hayati now owns 9,556 shares of Xylem Inc., valued at $472,212 using the latest closing price.

Yarkadas Hayati, the Senior Vice President of Xylem Inc., sale 2,082 shares at $74.18 during a trade that took place back on Jun 21, which means that Yarkadas Hayati is holding 9,556 shares at $154,436 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for XYL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.46 for the present operating margin

+38.07 for the gross margin

The net margin for Xylem Inc. stands at +8.21. Equity return is now at value 13.50, with 5.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.27.