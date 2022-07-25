O-I Glass Inc. (OI): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

O-I Glass Inc. (NYSE:OI) went up by 1.43% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $17.94. The company’s stock price has collected 7.40% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in O-I Glass Inc. (NYSE :OI) Right Now?

O-I Glass Inc. (NYSE:OI) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 6.57 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for OI is at 1.47.

OI currently public float of 154.31M and currently shorts hold a 3.66% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of OI was 1.30M shares.

OI’s Market Performance

OI stocks went up by 7.40% for the week, with a monthly drop of -7.09% and a quarterly performance of -1.68%, while its annual performance rate touched -5.40%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.31% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.91% for O-I Glass Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.20% for OI stocks with a simple moving average of 1.22% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OI stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for OI by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for OI in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $13 based on the research report published on July 11th of the current year 2022.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see OI reach a price target of $19, previously predicting the price at $15. The rating they have provided for OI stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on May 27th, 2022.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Neutral” to OI, setting the target price at $14 in the report published on April 14th of the current year.

OI Trading at -7.42% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.80% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.91%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.31%, as shares sank -4.05% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.17% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OI rose by +7.40%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -7.67% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.49. In addition, O-I Glass Inc. saw 12.14% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for OI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.53 for the present operating margin

+16.63 for the gross margin

The net margin for O-I Glass Inc. stands at +2.23. Equity return is now at value 52.70, with 3.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.36.