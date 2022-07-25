Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (VTGN)?

VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) went down by -85.99% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $3.26. The company’s stock price has collected -80.78% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ :VTGN) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for VTGN is at 1.06. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $3.36, which is $7.18 above the current price. VTGN currently public float of 205.92M and currently shorts hold a 7.01% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of VTGN was 1.20M shares.

VTGN’s Market Performance

VTGN stocks went down by -80.78% for the week, with a monthly drop of -85.30% and a quarterly performance of -89.22%, while its annual performance rate touched -94.85%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 18.94% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 11.95% for VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -83.49% for VTGN stocks with a simple moving average of -90.30% for the last 200 days.

VTGN Trading at -85.06% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VTGN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -95.40% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.95%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 18.94%, as shares sank -85.59% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -87.30% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VTGN fell by -80.78%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -94.57% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.8632. In addition, VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. saw -92.31% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VTGN starting from Venrock Healthcare Capital Par, who sale 60,000 shares at the price of $0.89 back on Jul 12. After this action, Venrock Healthcare Capital Par now owns 20,637,286 shares of VistaGen Therapeutics Inc., valued at $53,400 using the latest closing price.

DOTSON JERROLD DUANE, the VP, CFO AND SECRETARY of VistaGen Therapeutics Inc., sale 30,000 shares at $3.12 during a trade that took place back on Sep 07, which means that DOTSON JERROLD DUANE is holding 72,786 shares at $93,750 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VTGN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-4308.68 for the present operating margin

+26.49 for the gross margin

The net margin for VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. stands at -4307.19. Equity return is now at value -62.70, with -52.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 12.29.