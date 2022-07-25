Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (PGY)?

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY) went up by 118.88% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $10.24. The company’s stock price has collected 324.28% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ :PGY) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for Pagaya Technologies Ltd. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Today, the average trading volume of PGY was 973.16K shares.

PGY’s Market Performance

PGY stocks went up by 324.28% for the week, with a monthly jump of 98.14% and a quarterly performance of 18.47%, while its annual performance rate touched 20.85%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 85.00% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 33.26% for Pagaya Technologies Ltd. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 183.97% for PGY stocks with a simple moving average of 26.64% for the last 200 days.

PGY Trading at 61.52% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PGY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 14.31% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 33.26%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 85.00%.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PGY rose by +324.28%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average. In addition, Pagaya Technologies Ltd. saw 17.93% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for PGY

Equity return is now at value -4.00, with -3.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.10.