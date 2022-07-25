Is C3.ai Inc. (AI) a Keeper?

C3.ai Inc. (NYSE:AI) went down by -13.79% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $55.58. The company’s stock price has collected -3.24% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 06/02/22 that C3.ai Stock Swoons as Guidance Disappoints

Is It Worth Investing in C3.ai Inc. (NYSE :AI) Right Now?

AI currently public float of 93.05M and currently shorts hold a 14.38% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AI was 3.25M shares.

AI’s Market Performance

AI stocks went down by -3.24% for the week, with a monthly jump of 4.23% and a quarterly performance of 1.43%, while its annual performance rate touched -65.15%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.94% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.78% for C3.ai Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -4.14% for AI stocks with a simple moving average of -31.60% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AI stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for AI by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for AI in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $15 based on the research report published on June 02nd of the current year 2022.

Wedbush, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AI reach a price target of $16, previously predicting the price at $30. The rating they have provided for AI stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on May 03rd, 2022.

Deutsche Bank gave a rating of “Sell” to AI, setting the target price at $18 in the report published on March 04th of the current year.

AI Trading at 1.09% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -66.71% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.78%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.94%, as shares sank -2.12% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +23.91% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AI fell by -3.24%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -57.81% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $19.28. In addition, C3.ai Inc. saw -40.80% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AI starting from Parkkinen Juho, who sale 1,174 shares at the price of $18.34 back on Jun 29. After this action, Parkkinen Juho now owns 366,046 shares of C3.ai Inc., valued at $21,531 using the latest closing price.

ABBO EDWARD Y, the Chief Technology Officer of C3.ai Inc., sale 175 shares at $19.21 during a trade that took place back on Jun 24, which means that ABBO EDWARD Y is holding 212,473 shares at $3,362 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-77.59 for the present operating margin

+74.79 for the gross margin

The net margin for C3.ai Inc. stands at -75.99. Equity return is now at value -18.80, with -16.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.99.