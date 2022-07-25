Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)?

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) went down by -0.49% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $172.96. The company’s stock price has collected 1.60% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 07/17/22 that Earnings Season Off to Slow Start, Clouding the Outlook for Stocks

Is It Worth Investing in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE :JPM) Right Now?

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 9.21 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for JPM is at 1.15. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 14 analysts out of 28 who provided ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 11 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $137.58, which is $23.8 above the current price. JPM currently public float of 2.91B and currently shorts hold a 0.57% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of JPM was 13.79M shares.

JPM’s Market Performance

JPM stocks went up by 1.60% for the week, with a monthly drop of -0.36% and a quarterly performance of -12.10%, while its annual performance rate touched -23.96%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.28% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.61% for JPMorgan Chase & Co. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.94% for JPM stocks with a simple moving average of -19.73% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of JPM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for JPM stocks, with Berenberg repeating the rating for JPM by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for JPM in the upcoming period, according to Berenberg is $120 based on the research report published on July 18th of the current year 2022.

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see JPM reach a price target of $135, previously predicting the price at $145. The rating they have provided for JPM stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on July 12th, 2022.

JPM Trading at -3.45% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought JPM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -33.65% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.61%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.28%, as shares surge +0.74% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.47% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, JPM rose by +1.60%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -31.96% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $113.74. In addition, JPMorgan Chase & Co. saw -27.53% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at JPM starting from BACON ASHLEY, who sale 21,012 shares at the price of $130.04 back on Apr 19. After this action, BACON ASHLEY now owns 178,588 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co., valued at $2,732,344 using the latest closing price.

Piepszak Jennifer, the Co-CEO CCB of JPMorgan Chase & Co., sale 4,668 shares at $126.19 during a trade that took place back on Apr 14, which means that Piepszak Jennifer is holding 11,135 shares at $589,051 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for JPM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+46.05 for the present operating margin

The net margin for JPMorgan Chase & Co. stands at +38.11. Equity return is now at value 18.20, with 1.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.37.