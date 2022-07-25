Cross Country Healthcare Inc. (CCRN) upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

Cross Country Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) went down by -17.05% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $30.51. The company’s stock price has collected -3.40% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Cross Country Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ :CCRN) Right Now?

Cross Country Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 5.46 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for CCRN is at 0.93. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 7 who provided ratings for Cross Country Healthcare Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $34.67, which is $9.42 above the current price. CCRN currently public float of 36.14M and currently shorts hold a 7.98% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CCRN was 494.95K shares.

CCRN’s Market Performance

CCRN stocks went down by -3.40% for the week, with a monthly jump of 34.09% and a quarterly performance of 18.43%, while its annual performance rate touched 62.90%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 9.29% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.28% for Cross Country Healthcare Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 7.76% for CCRN stocks with a simple moving average of 15.73% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CCRN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CCRN stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for CCRN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CCRN in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $27 based on the research report published on January 27th of the current year 2022.

The Benchmark Company, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CCRN reach a price target of $22. The rating they have provided for CCRN stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on August 05th, 2021.

CCRN Trading at 27.01% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CCRN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.24% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.28%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.29%, as shares surge +31.58% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +55.19% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CCRN fell by -3.40%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +16.63% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $23.73. In addition, Cross Country Healthcare Inc. saw -9.04% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CCRN starting from Burns William J., who sale 10,000 shares at the price of $20.54 back on Mar 07. After this action, Burns William J. now owns 245,679 shares of Cross Country Healthcare Inc., valued at $205,400 using the latest closing price.

Ball Susan E, the General Counsel and Secretary of Cross Country Healthcare Inc., sale 17,458 shares at $20.72 during a trade that took place back on Mar 07, which means that Ball Susan E is holding 205,812 shares at $361,730 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CCRN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.65 for the present operating margin

+21.78 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cross Country Healthcare Inc. stands at +7.87. Equity return is now at value 65.70, with 26.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.54.